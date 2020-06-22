Three Pakistan Players Test Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of England Tour
The Pakistan squad of 29 players and 14 officials is due to take a 80-seater chartered flight to London on June 28 where they will spend 14 days in quarantine at an isolated base camp in either Worcestershire or Derbyshire before moving to Manchester.
Three Pakistan Players Test Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of England Tour
The Pakistan squad of 29 players and 14 officials is due to take a 80-seater chartered flight to London on June 28 where they will spend 14 days in quarantine at an isolated base camp in either Worcestershire or Derbyshire before moving to Manchester.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings