Three Run Outs in Final Over Help India B U-19 Set Up Final Clash With India A U-19

Loading...
While the 'A' team crushed Afghanistan by 92 runs, the 'B' team edged out South Africa in a thriller, thanks to some superb fielding which resulted in three run-outs in the space of five balls in the final over, leaving the visitors short by one run.
The two Indian teams thus sealed their place in the final on March 11.
Chasing 199, South Africa looked on track to secure its first victory of the tour, but collapsed in a heap, losing three wickets in the final over.
India 'B' elected to bat and struggled to 198 in 49.1 overs with Pragnesh Kanpillewar (42) and Sameer Rizvi (40) being the main contributors.
Right-arm medium-pacer Siya Plaatjie took three wickets, conceding 40 runs.
The Proteas were in a spot of bother at 79 for 5 before a fruitful association for the sixth wicket between opener Ruan Terblanche (73) and Andile Mogakane (64) revived the team's fortunes.
The two mixed caution and aggression to counter the varied India 'B' bowling attack. Mogakane, in particular, was aggressive and even hit two big sixes.
The exit of Mogakane at 178 after a 99-run partnership with Terblanche gave the Indians some hope and they homed in with some superb fielding in the final over.
With the finish line approaching and South Africa needing six runs off the last six balls, Nonelela Yikha (6) hit a four off the first ball before disaster hit for the away side. Terblanche attempted a quick single to level the scores but was run out for a 142-ball 73 (4 fours), before next man in Jarred Jardine (0) suffered the same fate the very next ball. Sushant Mishra then delivered three good deliveries that managed to circumvent Yikha from clinching the triumph with the smallest of margins.
In the India 'A'-South Africa match at the Greenfield Stadium, the home team was sent in to bat and posted 252 in 47.4 overs, riding on a strokeful knock of 81 by opener Siddhesh Veer (81) and useful contributions from Priyansh Arya (44) and Shashwat Rawat (45, 51 balls, 3X4, 1X6).
For Afghanistan, leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari took four wickets including those of Arya and captain Nehal Wadhera (13).
In reply, the Afghanistan colts were never in the hunt, losing wickets at regular intervals.
Arif Khan Dawlatzai was the top-scorer with 33 while Gafari followed up his four-wicket haul with a knock of 28 though it consumed 62 balls.
For India 'A', left-arm spinner Yuvraj Choudhary was the best bowler with figures of 3 for 24 from eight overs.
First Published: March 7, 2019, 9:24 PM IST