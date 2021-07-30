Three Sri Lankan Players Likely to be Suspended For Breaching Bio-bubble Protocols

Three Sri Lanka cricketers, who broke broke the bio-bubble protocols in Durham during England tour as they stepped out in the night are likely to be suspended for a period ranging from 18 to 24 months.

A five-member committee, led by a former Supreme Court judge, recommended that Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka should be suspended for two full years from international cricket, while Niroshan Dickwella should be suspended for a period of 18 months.

The executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket is slated to meet today, that is July 30, in order to discuss the report formulated by the inquiry committee. Post the meeting, punishment for the three players will be finalised. One thing is sure that the suspension will be handed out to all three, the time period might differ. However, it is not certain whether the board will give harsh punishment like the one suggested by the inquiry committee.

In conversation with ESPNcricinfo, SLC secretary Mohan de Silva informed that the committee, which has recommended the punishment, is very eminent as it also includes a former Supreme Court judge, therefore the board has to take it seriously. De Silva further informed that the players involved, and the team management will also be consulted before the final decision on punishments is made.

As compared to Dickwella, harsher punishment has been suggested for Gunathilaka and Mendis, considering the previous disciplinary incidents. Last year, while returning back from a wedding early in the morning, Mendis had run his car over a pedestrian. The cricketer was not officially reprimanded by the board at that time.

Though the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has not officially handed out the suspension orders, the coaching staff of the team has indicated that they are not expecting any of the three players to be available for the T20 World Cup this year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here