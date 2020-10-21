CRICKETNEXT

Three U-19 Bangladesh cricketers test positive for COVID-19: Report

The U-19 Asia Cup, originally scheduled to be held in the UAE next month, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

  • PTI
  • Updated: October 21, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Three Bangladesh U-19 national team cricketers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 15 others are symptomatic, according to a newspaper report.

In a report published in Dhaka-based "The Business Standard", Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) game development manager AEM Kawser was quoted as saying that all the players were part of the training camp being held at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) as a part of Junior Asia Cup preparations, a tournament which now stands cancelled.

"According to our protocol, we have to isolate everyone who has come into contact with symptomatic persons," Kawser told the newspaper.

"There were a few symptomatic cases so we had to isolate their room-mates, as well as those they did nets with. Our medical team told us that there are three, who were found to be positive. We cannot reveal the names, but we have isolated them and those who came in contact with them."

The COVID-19 positive results have forced the BCB to shut down the camp with plans to re-organise it next month after further tests.

The U-19 Asia Cup, originally scheduled to be held in the UAE next month, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

"We are not running the camp since the Asia Cup has been postponed. In addition, there is a bit of risk now, so we have closed the camp and will only start the camp when things improve in November," Kawser said.

