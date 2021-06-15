Throwback to Lockdown: Warner And Family Shows Off Dancing Skills on Bollywood Song

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner on Monday shared a throwback video from his lockdown days on his official Instagram page. In the short clip, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper could be seen dancing to a Bollywood number along with his wife Candice and their two daughters.

Warner also asked his followers for their feedback. His post was a big hit on Instagram as it watched more than 2.5 million times on the photo and video sharing platform in 24 hours.

Watch the video here:

Warner was last seen in action during the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in India for SRH. Total 29 IPL matches were played in the first leg of the league at four different venues – Ahmadabad, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai – when the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) halted the marquee event due to the pandemic.

The second phase of the cash-rich league will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September – October.

The Southpaw had a mediocre season with the bat for Hyderabad. He played six out of seven IPL games for SRH in IPL 2021 and scored 193 runs at a strike rate of 110.28. He was also sacked as Hyderabad skipper after their fifth defeat of the season and was replaced by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

Overall, Warner has played 148 games in IPL and scored 5447 runs at an impressive average of 42.22. He is also the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of the league. He is only behind Virat Kohli (6076 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (5577 runs), Suresh Raina (5491 runs), and Rohit Sharma (5480).

He could return to field duties next month for his national team when Australia will tour West Indies for a limited-overs series. West Indies will play host to Australia for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series as part of their preparation for the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup.

