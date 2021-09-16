Throwback to Sachin Tendulkar's Comments About Vinod Kambli on KBC That Surprised Amitabh Bachchan

In a 2001 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar appeared as a special guest on the show, playing for the victims of the Gujarat earthquake. Master Blaster was accompanied on the show by former cricketer and childhood friend Vinod Kambli.

The feud between Sachin and Vinod Kambli was a well-known fact, and in between questions, Sachin gave an insight into their equation.

Amitabh asked Sachin if it was true that he used to be a great admirer of tennis player John McEnroe as a child. Sachin replied, “I would like to tell you something. I was about seven or eight years old, and I had grown my hair out, like John McEnroe. Wherever I went, I carried a tennis racquet with me. I would wear sweatbands and a headband. And I expected people to call me John. At that time, it was a choice between cricket and tennis for me. And all my friends were Bjorn Borg fans."

Sachin then went on to say, “I think I was more fascinated with McEnroe because his temper was like Vinod Kambli’s." Amitabh asked with a laugh, “Vinod Kambli has a temper?" Sachin replied, “He does, whenever he gets out, all the players in the dressing room make space for him. They say, ‘Make room, Kambli is coming’."

Vinod Kambli had accused Sachin Tendulkar of not supporting him enough during his cricketing career on a reality show. “We are very close… we were very close. He could have done a little more, but he didn’t," Kambli had said.

