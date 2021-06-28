Throwback to The Time When MS Dhoni Pulled Wife Sakshi Dhoni’s Leg on Twitter

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently went on a vacation with his family — wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The Dhoni family has been regularly sharing updates of their happy memories with their fans via social media.

While Dhoni rarely shares updates on his social media accounts, his wife is a star on the platforms. However, there was a time, long time back, when Dhoni wasn’t as fiercely private as he’s now as far as his personal life is concerend.

Finally everything over for today,press conference,team meeting,match referee meeting so my wife thinks its time for her to eat my head— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) November 5, 2011

Dhoni in 2011 had taken to Twitter to inform his virtual family how Sakshi thinks it’s time to eat his head after his day’s job — a press conference, referee meeting, and team meeting — are over. The post till date has got over 750 retweets and more than 400 replies. His fans and followers remarked how the tweet is cute and adorable.

Here is a look at some of their reactions:

@msdhoni This is one of my favourite tweets of yours<3 Its so cute 😀— Thank you Mahi❤️ (@Yotsna7) June 9, 2013

@msdhoni i luv this tweet soo much ♥♥— dk. (@d1ksha_) January 1, 2015

@msdhoni haha.. this is my most favrt tweet of urs .. luv it when u talk abt @saakshisrawat.. btw c misses eating ur head may be 😛— dk. (@d1ksha_) March 11, 2015

@msdhoni Haha luv ur sense of humour bhayya 🙂— Dr. Shilpa Mahi (@shilu147) June 8, 2013

Dhoni was last seen in action at the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was suspended on May 4.

Since then, Dhoni has been busy with his personal life with videos emering on on social media showing him having fun with his pets and bikes.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings did fairly well in the first segment of the IPL 2021. The team managed a win in five out of seven matches.

The only two matches that they lost were against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The team lost their opening clash of the season against DC by seven wickets. The second match that they lost was the last game that they played before the league’s suspension.

CSK are placed on the second spot of in the standings with a total of 10 points. The IPL is set to resume in the in the United Arab Emirates where it will be played between September 19 and October 15 .

