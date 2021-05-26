Throwback to When Anushka Sharma Imitated One of Virat Kohli’s Fan During Lockdown

Amid the raging COVID-19 situation in the country, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus and break the transmission. Work from home concept soon took over and people had to carry out their work-related roles from home.

In this unprecedented time, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma did not fall out from entertaining their fans.The star couple posted several funny videos but one of those became a hit, minutes after it was uploaded. Video was about the Bollywood star imitating one of Kohli’s desi fan. Though matches were not played during the first phase of lockdown, Anushka brought the stadium to him.

While posting the video, in the caption the actress wrote that she thought her husband would have been missing being on the field. She further said that along with the field he must be missing the love he receives from his millions of fans. “He must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too,” she added in the post.In the video, Anushka is seen shouting at her husband and asks him to hit a four. She said, “Kohli, chauka maar na, kya kar raha hai.” Along with Anushka’s dialogue, what added a fun element to the video was Kohli’s reaction. Indian skipper’s expression to her wife’s frolic was side-splitting. As Kohli preferred to gaze at his phone and not respond.

The video was widely being shared and got appreciated by Virushka fans.Apart from making videos and keeping up with their fans on social media, the duo has been actively involved in contributing their bit in the fight against pandemic. Together, the couple has raised funds to aid the country during the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Through their ‘In This Together’ campaign, they have successfully raised Rs 11 crore, which will go into the relief funds.

