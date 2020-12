THT vs DUC Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super League 2020, Coronations vs Starlights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

THT vs DUC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / THT vs DUC Dream11 Best Picks / THT vs DUC Dream11 Captain / THT vs DUC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

The fourth match of the Women’s Super League 2020 will begin at 5.30pm IST on Tuesday, December 15, when the Thistles will go head-to-head against the Duchess at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The Women’s Super League 2020 Thistles vs Duchess fixture will be available for live stream on CSA official YouTube channel.

PHOTOS: In Pics, Team India Sweats It Out in Adelaide Ahead of Series Opener

The Thistles started the season on a winning note as they defeated the Starlights by 11-runs in the inaugural game of the tournament. Even though their batting line-up failed to put up a decent total, their bowling was top notch as they defended 100 against Starlights very well.

Whereas, Duchess lost to Coronations in their opening game. Sune Luus led squad looked on course for a win as they needed 40 off the last five overs, however, they fell short of six runs, chasing 133 in the allotted 20 overs. Both sides, however, look evenly matched on paper, and with valuable points up for grabs it should be an exciting game to watch.

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020, Thistles vs Duchess Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s Super League 2020 can be watched online on Cricket South Africa's official YouTube channel.

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020, Thistles vs Duchess: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020, Thistles vs Duchess: Match Details

December 15 - 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Women’s Super League 2020 THT vs DUC Dream11 team for Thistles vs Duchess

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thistles vs Duchess captain: Tumi Sekhukhune

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thistles vs Duchess vice-captain: Sune Luus

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thistles vs Duchess wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thistles vs Duchess batswomen: Michaela Kirk, Gandhi Jafta, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Sune Luus

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thistles vs Duchess all-rounders: Alyssa Elxlebben, Anne Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thistles vs Duchess bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Micheala Andrews

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020, Thistles probable playing 11 against Duchess: Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Trisha Chetty (WK), Anne Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Shabnim Ismail, Moseline Daniels, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune (C), Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti

THT vs DUC Women’s Super League 2020, Duchess probable playing 11 against Thistles: Sinalo Jafta (WK), Gandhi Jafta, Faye Tunnicliffe (C), Michaela Kirk, Sune Luus, Zintle Mali, Paulinah Mashishi, Gabsile Nkosi, Micheala Andrews, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi