THU vs HEA, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming Online
In the seventh match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Thunder will be going head to head against Brisbane Heat. The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will be played at Manuka Oval and it will start at 1.45 pm IST. Both the teams have faced defeats in their opening games of the season to the Melbourne Stars and will be keen to register a win. Callum Ferguson-led Thunder lost their first match to the Melbourne Stars as they failed to chase 170 runs, ending up only with 147 runs despite the skipper’s half-century.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
In the seventh match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Thunder will be going head to head against Brisbane Heat. The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will be played at Manuka Oval and it will start at 1.45 pm IST. Both the teams have faced defeats in their opening games of the season to the Melbourne Stars and will be keen to register a win. Callum Ferguson-led Thunder lost their first match to the Melbourne Stars as they failed to chase 170 runs, ending up only with 147 runs despite the skipper's half-century.
On the other hand, Brisbane Heat came up with a poor effort with the bat as they lost to the Stars. Batting first, the Heat posted just 125 runs, as the bowlers didn’t have enough runs to defend. With a depleted bowling attack, Chris Lynn-led side struggled in the middle overs, as they could pick four wickets. Jack Wood was the one bowling well as he scalped two wickets.
When will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match start?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will be played on December 14.
Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match be played?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match begin?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will begin at 1.45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.
Sydney Thunder Probable Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt, Jono Cook, Tanveer Sangha
Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XI: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Tom Cooper, Jimmy Pierson, Dan Lawrence, Jack Wood, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Simon Milenko
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking