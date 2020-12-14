- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
THU vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Sydney Thunders will be facing Brisbane Heat in the seventh game of the Big Bash League 2020 today at Manuka Oval. The Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will commence at 1.45 pm IST. In their previous game, Sydney Thunder lost to Melbourne Stars by 22 runs. They were defeated as all their players did not deliver. Barring Alex Hales and Callum Ferguson, other players failed to perform with the bat. In comparison to their batsmen, bowlers performed well. Daniel Sams, Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha picked two wickets each. However, Green conceded too many runs, 42 in four overs.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
On the other hand, Brisbane Heat were outperformed by Melbourne Stars in their last BBL game by six wickets. None of their batsmen stayed on the crease for long. Even no player of Brisbane Heat could cross the individual score of 30. They got all out at 125. Melbourne Stars chased the target comfortably.
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details
December 14 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 team, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat captain: Chris Lynn
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Usman Khawaja
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat wicket keeper: Jimmy Peirson
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Tanveer Sangha, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Xavier Bartlett
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt, Jono Cook and Tanveer Sangha
THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Tom Cooper, Jimmy Pierson, Dan Lawrence, Jack Wood, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin and Simon Milenko
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
