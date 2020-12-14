THU vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Sydney Thunders will be facing Brisbane Heat in the seventh game of the Big Bash League 2020 today at Manuka Oval. The Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match will commence at 1.45 pm IST. In their previous game, Sydney Thunder lost to Melbourne Stars by 22 runs. They were defeated as all their players did not deliver. Barring Alex Hales and Callum Ferguson, other players failed to perform with the bat. In comparison to their batsmen, bowlers performed well. Daniel Sams, Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha picked two wickets each. However, Green conceded too many runs, 42 in four overs.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat were outperformed by Melbourne Stars in their last BBL game by six wickets. None of their batsmen stayed on the crease for long. Even no player of Brisbane Heat could cross the individual score of 30. They got all out at 125. Melbourne Stars chased the target comfortably.

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details

December 14 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 team, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat captain: Chris Lynn

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Usman Khawaja

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat wicket keeper: Jimmy Peirson

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Tanveer Sangha, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Xavier Bartlett

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt, Jono Cook and Tanveer Sangha

THU vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Tom Cooper, Jimmy Pierson, Dan Lawrence, Jack Wood, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin and Simon Milenko

