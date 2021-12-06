THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Big Bash League 2021-22, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, December 6, 1:45 pm IST

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Big Bash League 2021-22 Match between Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: The second match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has Sydney Thunder (THU) squaring off against Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Monday, December 6.

After narrowly missing the final four berth last season, Brisbane Heat have made a few changes in this edition. Jimmy Peirson has been appointed as a full-time captain and he’s been given a resourceful lot such as Chris Lynn and Ben Duckettto get going.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder, too, have done well in the last few editions of the T20 extravaganza. They were defeated by the same opponents by seven wickets in the previous season’s knockout stage. Much like the Heat, they too are a very talented unit and will look to go all the way in this edition.

Both sides will be eager to get their campaigns up on a winning note, which means fans can expect a cracking game at the Manuka Oval. The Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match is scheduled to start at 01:45 PM IST.

Here are all the details about today’s Men’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat:

THU vs HEA Telecast

The match between Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

THU vs HEA Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

THU vs HEA Match Details

The second match of the Men’s BBL 2021-22 will be hosted at the Manuka Oval, in Canberra on Monday, December 6. The game will commence at 01:45 pm (IST).

THU vs HEA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Chris Lynn

Vice-captain: Daniel Sams

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Matt Gilkes

Batters: Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Alex Ross

Allrounders: Daniel Sams, Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs HEA probable playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (WK), Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (C), Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew and Chris Tremain

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (C, WK), Tom Cooper or Nathan McSweeney, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Kuhnemann and Xavier Bartlett

