THU vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After two consecutive losses,the Thunders would be aiming to make a comeback in the January 18 match. Hurricanes have been in a terrible shape with five losses to their credit in the league. The two teams have previously met on January 7.In the outing, the Sydney Thunder managed to defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 39 runs.

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match is scheduled for 1:45 PM IST on Monday, January 18 at the Manuka Oval.

As far as performance in the latest fixtures is concerned, both the teams have been on the losing end of their respective matches. Sydney Thunder lost to Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes were defeated by Perth Scorchers.

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Score

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Match Details

Monday,January 18 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval.

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes captain: Daniel Sams

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes vice-captain: Dawid Malan

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes wicket keeper: Ben McDermott

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes batsmen: Dawid Malan, Tim David, Alex Hales

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes all-rounders: D'Arcy Short, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Sams

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane