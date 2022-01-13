THU vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 13, 10:15 AM IST

THU vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes: Hobart Hurricanes will square off against Sydney Thunder for the second time in the 47th match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 10:15 AM IST on January 13, Thursday.

The first clash between the two teams was one-sided affair as Sydney Thunder scored a victory by nine wickets. It was an easy win for the Thunder as they chased the below-average score of 140 runs with 17.2 overs. Heading into the Thursday clash, the team will hope to replicate their splendid performance.

Overall also, Thunder have an edge over Hurricanes in the tournament. They are sitting at the second position in the points table with 30 points to their name. The franchise has won their last six games, on the trot. They will now aim to win all their upcoming league matches to finish at the top of the table.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, need to bring more consistency and conviction in their performance. The franchise has won five matches while losing six games to collect 21 points. They will hope to defeat the favorites Sydney Thunder on Thursday to consolidate their position in the top four.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

THU vs HUR Telecast

THU vs HUR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

THU vs HUR Live Streaming

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

THU vs HUR Match Details

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 10:15 AM IST on January 13, Thursday.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Sangha

Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Owen

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Thomas Rogers, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs HUR Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain

Hobart Hurricanes: Peter Handscomb (c), Tim David, Ben McDermott (wk), D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Wil Sanders, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Sandeep Lamichhane

