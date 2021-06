THU vs LIG Dream11 Prediction And Today’s Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Match, June 6, 3:00 pm IST Sunday

THU vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Thunder and Lightning: Thunder will be up against Lightning in the upcoming match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on June 6, Sunday, at 03:00 pm IST at Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester. Entering the contest Thunder will be the favorites to win the game.

Thunder have performed relatively better in the league having won one league match while losing as many. They are placed at the fifth position on the points table. In their previous encounter, Thunder defeated Sunrisers by 36 runs.

Lightning, on the other hand, are languishing at the last position on the points table. They have lost both their games and will be looking forward to opening their account in the Championship. Northern Diamonds defeated Lightning by six runs in their last league fixture.

Ahead of the match between Thunder and Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

THU vs LIG Telecast

The Thunder vs Lightning match will not be telecast in India.

THU vs LIG Live Streaming

The match between THU vs LIG is available to be streamed live on Thunder and Lightning’s websites and their respective YouTube channel.

THU vs LIG Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester. The game will start at 3:00 PM IST.

THU vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Eleanor Threlkeld

Vice-Captain – Kathryn Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Eleanor Threlkeld

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Boyce, Teresa Graves

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Emma Lamb, Lucy Higham

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Kirstie Gordon, Sonia Odreda

THU vs LIG Probable XIs

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Georgia Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Piepa Cleary, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odreda, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, and Sophie Munro

