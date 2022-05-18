THU vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match, May 18, 06:00 PM IST

THU vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Thunder and Northern Diamonds: Thunder and Northern Diamonds will play against each other on Wednesday in the upcoming English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 game. Sale Cricket Club in England will conduct the game on May 18.

Northern Diamonds started their campaign in the league on a good note. They defeated Lightning in the opening match by 39 runs. Lauren Winfield’s 96-run knock propelled Diamonds to a total of 177 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, Lightning were restricted to 138 runs. Marie Kelly and Tammy Beaumont put in good efforts but Diamonds bowlers took control of the game.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Coming to Thunder, they failed to make their first outing count. The team was hammered by Southern Vipers in the opening game by eight wickets. Thunder will be expecting a comeback from their batting unit as in the first match they scored only 102 runs.

Ahead of the match between Thunder and Northern Diamonds, here is everything you need to know:

THU vs NOD Telecast

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds game will not be telecast in India

THU vs NOD Live Streaming

The THU vs NOD fixture will be streamed live on the Thunder and Northern Diamonds’ youtube channel.

THU vs NOD Match Details

Thunder and Northern Diamonds will play against each other at the Sale Cricket Club in England at 06:00 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

THU vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Emma Marlow

Vice-Captain – Laura Winfield

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Georgie Boyce, Hollie Armitage, Danielle Collins

All-rounders: Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Emma Marlow, Abigail Glen

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith

THU vs NOD Probable XIs:

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Laura Jackson, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Georgie Boyce, Danielle Collins, Hannah Emily Jones, Phoebe Graham, Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Turner

Northern Diamonds: Leigh Kasperek, Lauren Winfield (wk), Hollie Armitage(c), Rachel Hopkins, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levic, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Emma Marlow, Abigail Glen

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here