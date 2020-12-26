- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
THU vs REN 2020, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming Online
THU vs REN 2020, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
In the 14th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020, Sydney Thunder will take on Melbourne Renegades on Saturday, December at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Sydney Thunder have won two out of their three BBL games so far. They currently placed fifth with seven points to their name. The Thunder will be brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins against the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.
Melbourne Renegades started their BBL 2020-21 campaign with a win over Perth Scorchers. However, they enter the clash on the back of two defeats. The Renegades are a spot below the Thunder with four points so far. Even though still early in the league days, the Renegades will look to bounce back to winning ways.
In the head-to-head record between the two sides, the Renegades have the upper hand with a 9-2 record over the Thunder.
Skipper Aaron Finch will be available after missing the last game, while Imad Wasim is also likely to feature for the Renegades. As for the Thunder, Alex Ross’ availability is still not clear, while all others players are available.
When will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match start?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match will be played on Saturday, December 26.
Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match be played?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match begin?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match will begin at 12:40 PM, IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.
THU vs REN, Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder probable XI against Melbourne Renegades: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne, Nathan McAndrew
THU vs REN, Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades probable XI against Sydney Thunder: Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland/Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking