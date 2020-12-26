THU vs REN Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Best Picks / Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Captain / Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

After winning two back-to-back matches, Sydney Thunder will look to continue their winning run when they take on Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. The 14th match of the league is scheduled for 12:40 PM IST on Saturday, December 26 at the Manuka Oval. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades have been on the losing end of the last two consecutive matches. This will be the fourth individual match that the two sides will be playing.

In the previous match, December 22, Sydney Thunder beat Perth Scorchers by seven wickets. The total score of the team currently is seven. Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, were defeated by Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets. Currently, the Renegades only have four points.

THU vs REN Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

THU vs REN Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

THU vs REN Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Details

December 26 - 12:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Manuka Oval.

THU vs REN Big Bash League dream 11 team, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades:

THU vs REN Big Bash League dream 11 predictions Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades captain: Daniel Sams

THU vs REN Big Bash League dream 11 predictions Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades vice-captain: Shaun Marsh

THU vs REN Big Bash League dream 11 predictions Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades wicket keeper: Sam Harper

THU vs REN Big Bash League dream 11 predictions Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades batsmen: Aaron Finch, Alex Ross, Callum Ferguson, Shaun Marsh

THU vs REN Big Bash League dream 11 predictions Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades all-rounders: Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Sams

THU vs REN Big Bash League dream 11 predictions Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades bowlers: Josh Lalor, Chris Green, Kane Richardson

THU vs REN Big Bash League Sydney Thunder playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt (WK), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs REN Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Aaron Finch (C), Imad Wasim, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou.