THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 19, 10:40 AM IST

THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades: Sydney Thunder will be playing their last league match against bottom-placed Melbourne Renegades in the 55th match of Big Bash League 2021-22. The dead-rubber will be conducted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 10:40 AM IST on January 19, Wednesday.

Sydney Thunder have already qualified for the playoffs. They have so far played a total of 13 games, winning eight and losing four matches. Thunder are currently third in the points table. A victory by a good margin on Wednesday can help the team climb to second place by leapfrogging Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are out from the race for the next round. The team succumbed to a below-average performance in BBL 11. Renegades are reeling at the bottom of the standings with just three victories to their name. The franchise will hope to bid adieu to the tournament with a victory.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades; here is everything you need to know:

THU vs REN Telecast

THU vs REN match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

THU vs REN Live Streaming

The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

THU vs REN Match Details

The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 10:40 AM IST on January 19, Wednesday.

THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain: Jason Sangha

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Jason Sangha, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Jake Fraser

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Gurinder Sandhu

THU vs REN Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Mohammad Hasnain, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams

Melbourne Renegades: Zahir Khan, Mackenzie Harvey, Cameron Boyce, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Josh Lalor, Jake Fraser, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson

