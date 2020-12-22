THU vs SCO, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming Online: The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match will commence from 1:45 PM IST.

THU vs SCO, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming Online | In the 12th match of the Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder will be squaring off against Perth Scorchers. The outing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 22 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Perth Scorchers have been winless in the league till now. Sydney Thunder, on the contrary, have one win and one loss to their credit. The team in their second match in the league defeated Brisbane Heat by seven wickets.

Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Olivier Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Nathan McAndrew from Sydney Thunder will not be playing the December 22 match against Perth Scorchers. Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman from Perth Scorchers will all be on the bench for this outing.

When will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match start?

The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match will be played on Tuesday, December 22.

Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match be played?

The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match begin?

The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match will begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.

THU vs SCO, Big Bash League 2020 Perth Scorchers Probable XI against Sydney Thunder: Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed

THU vs SCO, Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Thunder Probable XI against Perth Scorchers: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha