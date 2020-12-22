THU vs SCO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / THU vs SCO Dream11 Best Picks / THU vs SCO Dream11 Captain / THU vs SCO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

THU vs SCO Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 12th match of the Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder will take on Perth Scorchers as the teams clash on December 22 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The Thunder recently registered an impressive win against Brisbane Heat by four wickets. In the coming match, they would try their best to keep the momentum going. Jack Wildermuth and Daniel Sams proved to important assets for the team.

Scorchers, on the other hand, kick-started their campaign with a loss against Melbourne Renegades. The team, in a quest to improve their game, played well in the last outing until the match was disrupted by rain. The team have not won an outing yet, however they have proved their game time and again.

The Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers outing will begin at 1.45pm IST.

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting all the outings of the Big Bash League 2020 for live telecast in India on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Viewers can also live stream the BBL 2020 on Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Tuesday, December 22 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval, Canberra

THU vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers captain: Usman Khawaja

THU vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers vice-captain: Colin Munro

THU vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

THU vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers batsmen: Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson

THU vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers all-rounders: Daniel Sams, Mitchell Marsh

THU vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers bowlers: Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson

THU vs SCO Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs SCO Big Bash League Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed