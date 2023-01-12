THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2022-23 match, January 13, 01:00 PM IST

THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers: Perth Scorchers will be bidding for a third consecutive win when they clash with Sydney Thunder in the Friday match of the Big Bash League. The defending champions are enjoying a dream ride in the T20 Championship.

With seven wins and two losses, they are at the top of the points table. Scorchers are currently on a two-match winning streak. The team defeated Brisbane Heat in their last two games by seven and eight wickets respectively.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder are fourth in the points table. They have won five league games while losing four matches. The team will be aiming for a comeback to the winning way on Friday. They lost their last league match at the hands of Sydney Sixers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, here is everything you need to know:

THU vs SCO Telecast

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

THU vs SCO Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

THU vs SCO Match Details

THU vs SCO match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney at 01:00 PM IST on January 13, Friday.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alex Hales

Vice-Captain - Ashton Turner

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes, Josh Inglis

Batters: Stevie Eskinazi, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Ashton Turner

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Kelly

THU vs SCO Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes(wk), Rilee Rossouw, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir, Oliver Davies

Perth Scorchers: Adam Lyth, Stevie Eskinazi, Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis(wk)

