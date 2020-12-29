THU vs STA Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

THU vs STA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / THU vs STA Dream11 Best Picks / THU vs STA Dream11 Captain / THU vs STA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Sydney Thunder will face Melbourne Stars for the second time in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 on Tuesday. In their last meeting, it was the Stars who emerged victorious owing to fantastic performances by Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa. However, Thunder bounced back strong and won the next three matches and are looking red hot coming into this match. They have a good chance of beating their next opponents, who have been not so impressive after their first win.

Nevertheless, Stars are not one to be underestimated. They have some of the best players on their side like Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, apart from Stoinis and Zampa. It could be a close call in the upcoming match that will be played at 1:45 PM IST at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming

All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.

December 29 – 01:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval, Canberra

Big Bash League 2020-21 THU vs STA Dream11 team for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

Big Bash League 2020-21 THU vs STA Dream11 team for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars captain: Callum Ferguson

Big Bash League 2020-21 THU vs STA Dream11 team for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

Big Bash League 2020-21 THU vs STA Dream11 team for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper: Baxter Holt

Big Bash League 2020-21 THU vs STA Dream11 team for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher

Big Bash League 2020-21 THU vs STA Dream11 team for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams

Big Bash League 2020-21 THU vs STA Dream11 team for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan