THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 12, 1:45 PM IST

THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars: Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will square off in the tenth match of the BBL 11 on December 12, Sunday, at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The first match between the two sides during BBL 11 resulted in Melbourne Stars securing a win in the last over by just four runs.

Stars posted 165 runs on the scoreboard courtesy of Nick Larkin who played a splendid knock of 52 runs. In reply, Thunder could score only 161 runs. Matthew Gikes and Sam Billings showed a lot of form with the ball but Adam Zampa’s terrific bowling took Melbourne Stars home.

Overall, both teams have delivered similar performances in the tournament. The team teams have featured in two games each, winning and losing one each. Thunder are fourth in the points table with five points while Stars have occupied the second-last place with three points.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

THU vs STA Telecast

THU vs STA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

THU vs STA Live Streaming

The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

THU vs STA Match Details

The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars contest will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney at 1:45 PM IST on December 12, Sunday.

THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sam Billings

Vice-Captain- Marcus Stoinis

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Sam Billings

Batters: Marcus Stoinis, Alex Ross, Nick Larkin

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs STA Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Nick Larkin, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell

