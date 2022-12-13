THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022-23 match, December 13, 01:45 PM IST

THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars: The 2022-23 edition of the Big Bash League is all set to get underway on December 13 with the curtain-raiser between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. Manuka Oval in Canberra will play host to the much-fancied game of cricket. A total of eight teams namely Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars, and Melbourne Renegades, will be contesting against each other for the trophy.

Sydney Thunder are coming after a decent run in the previous season. They finished third in the points table with nine wins and five losses. Their trophy dreams ended after losing to Adelaide Strikers by six runs in the knockout match.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Speaking of Melbourne Stars, they failed to impress in the last season. Despite having a decorated unit, the team could win only seven out of 14 league games. With 26 points, they ended up in sixth place.

Ahead of the match between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars, here is everything you need to know:

THU vs STA Telecast

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

THU vs STA Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

THU vs STA Match Details

THU vs STA match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 01:45 PM IST on December 13, Tuesday.

THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain - Alex Hales

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke

Batters: Nick Larkin, Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Jason Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs STA Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Alex Hales, Ben Cutting, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir, Daniel Sams, Chris Green

Melbourne Stars: Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Joe Burns, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c), Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here