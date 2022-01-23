THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 23, 01:45 PM IST

THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers: Sydney Thunder will go head-to-head against Adelaide Strikers in a must-win encounter on January 23, Sunday. The knockout match of BBL 2021-22 will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST.

The team winning the match will proceed further in the tournament as they will lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the Challenger match. Thunder confirmed a place in the Knockout game by ending the group stage at third place. The team won nine out of their 14 league matches.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, had to play an extra game as they finished the league stage at fourth place. The franchise thrashed Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator match by 22 runs as they comfortably defended 189 runs in 20 overs. Adelaide have more chances of winning the Sunday match as they are on a five-match winning streak.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

THU vs STR Telecast

THU vs STR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

THU vs STR Live Streaming

The Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

THU vs STR Match Details

The Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Jake Weatherald

Vice-Captain: Jason Sangha

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Jason Sangha, Ian Cockbain, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Matt Renshaw

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle, Gurinder Sandhu

THU vs STR Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Hasnain, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Henry Thornton, Henry Hunt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Ian Cockbain, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (c)

