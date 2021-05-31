THU vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021, May 31 03:00 PM IST

THU vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Thunder and Sunrisers Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: The second-round match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 between the Thunder and Sunrisers will be played on Monday, May 31. The match will be hosted at at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground and is scheduled to begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Thunder are placed at the fifth spot in the points table and started their campaign with a one-wicket loss against the Western Storm. Their current opponents, the Sunrisers also started with a loss from their first match of the competition. They succumbed to pressure while chasing a big total of 324 set by the South East Stars and eventually lost the match by 135-runs. They are currently placed at the bottom of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 standings.

Ahead of the match between Thunder and Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

THU vs SUN Telecast

Not televised in India.

THU vs SUN Live Streaming

The match between THU vs SUN is available on the ECB match centre.

THU vs SUN Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, in Chester. The game will start at 03:00 PM IST.

THU vs SUN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Emma Lamb

Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone

THU vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amara Carr

Batswomen: Naomi Dattani, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle

All-rounders: Emma Lamb, Grace Scrivens, Alice MacLeod, Hanna Jones

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Ecclestone

THU vs SUN Probable XIs

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Georgia Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Alex Hartley, Hanna Jones

Sunrisers: Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Gayatri Gole, Mady Villiers, Katherin Speed

