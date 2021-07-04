THU vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 match, July 04, 03:30 pm IST

THU vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Thunder and Western Storm: The eighth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition) will be played between Thunder and Western Storm. The match is scheduled to be played at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester on July 04, Sunday at 03:30 pm IST.

Thunder and Western Storm got off to contrasting starts in the 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Thunder scripted a scintillating win over Northern Diamonds in their first match of the competition by 12 runs. It was an all-round performance by the team. They are currently atop the Group B points table. Thunder will be hoping to continue their winning momentum to take an early lead in the competition.

Western Storm, on the other hand, will be desperate to get off the mark on Sunday. The franchise had a dismal start to their campaign in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. They lost their opening affair to the Sunrisers by seven wickets. With one loss from as many games, Western Storm are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the Group B points table.

Ahead of the match between Thunder and Western Storm; here is everything you need to know:

THU vs WS Telecast

The Thunder vs Western Storm match will not be broadcasted in India.

THU vs WS Live Streaming

The match between THU vs WS is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

THU vs WS Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Thunder and Western Storm from July 04, Sunday at 03:30 pm IST at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester.

THU vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Georgia Hennessy

Vice-Captain- Emma Lamb

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ellie Threlkeld

Batsmen: Georgie Boyce, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson

All-rounders: Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Sophia Turner, Hannah Jones

THU vs WS Probable XIs:

Thunder: Alex Hartley (C), Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld (WK), Georgie Boyce, Rebecca Duckworth, Natalie Brown, Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Danielle Collins, Sophia Turner, Hannah Jones

Western Storm: Sophie Luff (C), Fi Morris, Nat Wraith (WK), Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Emma Corney, Nicole Harvey

