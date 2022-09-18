THU vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022, September 18, 3 PM IST

THU vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 match between Thunder and Western Storm: The league round of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 will conclude with a battle between Thunder and Western Storm at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game does not hold any significance, as both Thunder and Western Storm are out of the playoff race.

Thunder are occupying sixth place in the points table. They have won just one of their four league matches. The team didn’t enjoy an ideal run in the last game, as they were beaten by Southern Vipers by four wickets. The batters let the team down as they ended up with just 203 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Western Storm, on the other hand, are fourth with two wins and three losses. They also failed to make a mark in their recent game and succumbed to a defeat against Northern Diamonds by a massive 104 runs. Chasing the target of 335, the team could score only 230 runs.

Ahead of the match between Thunder and Western Storm, here is everything you need to know:

THU vs WS Telecast

Thunder vs Western Storm game will not be telecast in India

THU vs WS Live Streaming

THU vs WS will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

THU vs WS Match Details

THU vs WS match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester at 3 PM IST on September 18, Sunday.

THU vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophia Turner

Vice-Captain: EL Lamb

Suggested Playing XI for THU vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: E Threlkeld, Natasha Wraith

Batters: FC Wilson, EL Lamb, Sophia Turner, GEB Boyce

All-rounders: DR Gibson, A Griffiths

Bowlers: Phoebe Graham, A Hartley, Sophia Smale

THU vs WS Probable XIs

Thunder: E Threlkeld(C), A Hartley, GEB Boyce, Sophia Turner, Shachi Pai, EL Lamb, L Jackson, N Brown, AE Dyson, Phoebe Graham, L Marshall

Western Storm: Natasha Wraith, Nicole Harvey, FC Wilson, Niamh Holland, GM Hennessy, DR Gibson, FMK Morris, A Griffiths, Sophia Smale, MJ Robbins, SN Luff(C)

