Thumb Injury Delays Nathan Lyon's BBL Return

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s return to the Big Bash League has been delayed due to an injury on his right thumb. During the third Test in Sydney, while attempting a catch of Glenn Phillips, Lyon had sustained an injury.
“I pride myself on my fielding, especially the fielding off my own bowling. I know how hard it is to take Test wickets and when you’re dropping catches off your own bowling it doesn’t sit really well with you,” Lyon had said during the match.
The 32-year-old will miss matches against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes. He will make a comeback on January 18. Lyon had taken a 10-wicket haul in the third Test, his first on home soil.
In the match against New Zealand, Lyon surpassed England’s Ian Botham in the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests.
Also, now, Lyon has a five-wicket haul against all Test playing nations.
