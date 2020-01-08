Thumb Injury Delays Nathan Lyon's BBL Return

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Khulna Tigers

179/2 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

144/7 (17.0)

Cumilla Warriors need 36 runs in 18 balls at 12 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

145/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

79/3 (10.2)

Melbourne Stars need 67 runs in 58 balls at 6.93 rpo

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s return to the Big Bash League has been delayed due to an injury on his right thumb. During the third Test in Sydney, while attempting a catch of Glenn Phillips, Lyon had sustained an injury.

Cricketnext Staff |January 8, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s return to the Big Bash League has been delayed due to an injury on his right thumb. During the third Test in Sydney, while attempting a catch of Glenn Phillips, Lyon had sustained an injury.

“I pride myself on my fielding, especially the fielding off my own bowling. I know how hard it is to take Test wickets and when you’re dropping catches off your own bowling it doesn’t sit really well with you,” Lyon had said during the match.

The 32-year-old will miss matches against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes. He will make a comeback on January 18. Lyon had taken a 10-wicket haul in the third Test, his first on home soil.

In the match against New Zealand, Lyon surpassed England’s Ian Botham in the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests.

Also, now, Lyon has a five-wicket haul against all Test playing nations.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
