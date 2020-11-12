TIG vs PAN Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI vs Panthers XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
TIG vs PAN Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI vs Panthers XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TIG vs PAN Dream11 Best Picks / TIG vs PAN Dream11 Captain / TIG vs PAN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 12, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
Tigers XI will take on Panthers XI in the fifth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 which will be played at 06:30 pm Thursday at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. PAN made a superb start with an 8-wicket win over Sharks XI in the inaugural match of the tournament. Their bowling attack was quite impressive as they dismissed their opponents for just 57 runs, which was too easy for their batsmen. TIG batsmen also performed very well against Bulls XI as they posted a total of 168 runs in 20 overs. They will surely be tested against PAN bowlers. Fans can expect a close contest here.
TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI vs Panthers XI Live Streaming
All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI vs Panthers XI: Live Score / Scorecard
TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI vs Panthers XI: Match Details
November 12 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN Dream11 team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN Dream11 team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI captain: R Ragupathy
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN Dream11 team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI vice-captain: A Kamaleeshwaran
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN Dream11 team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI wicketkeeper: George Samuel A
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN Dream11 team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI batsmen: Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, R Ragupathy, Anand Subramanian
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN Dream11 team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI all-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran, Iqlas Naha, Sagar Trivedi
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN Dream11 team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI bowlers: T A Abeesh, A Aravindaraj, Parshanth K Varma
TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI playing 11 against Panthers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav (WK), R Ragupathy, Anand Subramanian, R Sabari, A M Narayanan, A Kamaleeshwaran, Iqlas Naha, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, S Santhamoorthy, Parshanth K Varma
TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI playing 11 against Tigers XI: George Samuel A (WK), Ameer Zeeshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, J Karthikeyan, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Bhupender Chauhan, T A Abeesh, A Aravindaraj
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking