TIG vs PAN Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI vs Panthers XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Tigers XI will take on Panthers XI in the fifth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 which will be played at 06:30 pm Thursday at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. PAN made a superb start with an 8-wicket win over Sharks XI in the inaugural match of the tournament. Their bowling attack was quite impressive as they dismissed their opponents for just 57 runs, which was too easy for their batsmen. TIG batsmen also performed very well against Bulls XI as they posted a total of 168 runs in 20 overs. They will surely be tested against PAN bowlers. Fans can expect a close contest here.

TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI vs Panthers XI: Match Details

November 12 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI playing 11 against Panthers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav (WK), R Ragupathy, Anand Subramanian, R Sabari, A M Narayanan, A Kamaleeshwaran, Iqlas Naha, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, S Santhamoorthy, Parshanth K Varma

TIG vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI playing 11 against Tigers XI: George Samuel A (WK), Ameer Zeeshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, J Karthikeyan, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Bhupender Chauhan, T A Abeesh, A Aravindaraj