TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 07, 1:30 PM IST

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tigers XI and Panthers XI: The sixth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Tigers XI locking horns with Panthers XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI on August 07, Saturday at 1:30 PM IST.

Both Tigers XI and Panthers XI got off to a dream start in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021. The viewers can expect a cracker of a game on Saturday since both Tigers and Panthers are coming after scripting a victory in their first match. Tigers won the curtain-raiser against Lions XI by 33 runs. Panther, on the other hand, defeated Sharks XI by five wickets.

Both the team are expected to produce comprehensive performances to keep up their winning rhythm.

Ahead of the match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI; here is everything you need to know:

TIG vs PAN Telecast

The Tigers XI vs Panthers XI match will not be televised in India.

TIG vs PAN Live Streaming

The TIG vs PAN game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TIG vs PAN Match Details

The match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 07, Saturday at 1:30 PM IST.

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Iqlas Naha

Vice-Captain - Ameer Zeeshan N

Suggested Playing XI for TIG vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Raj

Batsmen: Ragupathy R, Neyan Kangayan, Ameer Zeeshan N

All-rounders: Sidak Gurvinder Singh, S Jasvanth, Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit

Bowlers: Siva Kumar S, Jullian Jacab, Abin Mathew M

TIG vs PAN Probable XIs:

Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, Andrew Subikshan, Ragupathy R(c), Aravind Raj R(wk), Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Madan Kumar, Prabu B

Panthers XI: Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, S Santhosh Kumaran, Rohit Damodaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Shivam Singh S, Sidak Singh, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N

