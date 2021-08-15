TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021, August 15, 1:30 PM IST

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tigers XI and Panthers XI: Tigers XI will lock horns with Panthers XI in the 18th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI on August 15, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST.

Panthers XI are in commendable form in the T20 tournament. The team is unbeatable as they have secured victory in all the five league matches so far. Panthers are currently atop the standings in the Pondicherry league. In addition, the last time when the two teams players against each other, Panthers XI scripted an eight-wicket over Tigers XI.

On the other hand, Tigers XI find themselves at the third position. They have won three matches while facing defeat in two games. Tigers will be eager to take revenge for their loss in the previous match against Panthers XI on Sunday. Both the team are expected to produce comprehensive performances to keep up their winning rhythm.

Ahead of the match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI; here is everything you need to know:

TIG vs PAN Telecast

The Tigers XI vs Panthers XI match will not be televised in India.

TIG vs PAN Live Streaming

The TIG vs PAN game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TIG vs PAN Match Details

The match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 15, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST.

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Iqlas Naha

Vice-captain - Aravind Raj

Suggested Playing XI for TIG vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Raj

Batsmen: Ragupathy R, Ameer Zeeshan N, Neyan Kangayan

All-rounders: S Jasvanth, Iqlas Naha, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Damodaran Rohit

Bowlers: Jullian Jacab, Siva Kumar S, Abin Mathew M

TIG vs PAN Probable XIs

Tigers XI: Aravind Raj R(wk), Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Neyan Kangayan, Jullian Jacab, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Andrew Subikshan, Ragupathy R(c), Madan Kumar, Prabu B

Panthers XI: Iqlas Naha, S Santhosh Kumaran, Sidak Singh, George Samuel A(wk), Rohit Damodaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Shivam Singh S, Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Priyam Ashish

