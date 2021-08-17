TIG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 17, 1:30 PM IST

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tigers XI and Tuskers XI: Tigers XI will lock horns with Tuskers XI in the 22nd match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Tigers XI and Tuskers XI on August 17, Tuesday at 1:30 PM IST.

Tuskers XI need to regroup themselves at the earliest if they want to leave an impact in the T20 extravaganza. Tuskers are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one victory under their belt from six league matches. Tuskers are coming into the match on Tuesday after losing their most recent match to Bulls XI by four wickets.

On the other hand, Tigers XI have faired well in the T20 Championship. They are currently second in the points table with six wins from eight league matches. Tigers are on a five-match winning streak and are expected to continue their exploits on Tuesday too.

Ahead of the match between Tigers XI and Tuskers XI; here is everything you need to know:

TIG vs TUS Telecast

The Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI match will not be televised in India.

TIG vs TUS Live Streaming

The TIG vs TUS game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TIG vs TUS Match Details

The match between Tigers XI and Tuskers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 17, Tuesday at 1:30 PM IST.

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Iqlas Naha

Vice-Captain- Aravind Raj

Suggested Playing XI for TIG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen: K Aravind, R Ragupathy, B Prabu, Neyan Kangayan

All-rounders: P Thamaraikannan, Fabid Ahmed, S Jasvanth

Bowlers: Aravindaraj A, Jullian Jacab, Siva Kumar

TIG vs TUS Probable XIs:

Tigers XI: Ragupathy R(c), Aravind Raj R(wk), Jullian Jacab, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Andrew Subikshan, Madan Kumar, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Neyan Kangayan, Prabu B

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Fabid Ahmed (c), Ankit Agarwal, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Aravindaraj A, S Venkadesan, Sanjay Kansal R, S Rohan, P Thamaraikannan, R Palani

