Tilak Varma Gives Thumbs Up To Fan Who Urges Him To ‘Play For India Soon’

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians had a quite disappointing run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They finished at the bottom of the points table, and faced defeat in 10 of the 14 matches they played. However, Mumbai Indians had one positive to take back from IPL 2022 – Tilak Varma. The 19-year-old made his IPL debut this season and emerged as the franchise’s leading run-scorer. Tilak accumulated 397 runs from 14 matches including two half-centuries. Above all, what caught the attention of cricket experts and former cricketers – was the maturity in his batting.

Chalo Tilak Varma ko bhi India ke liye khelne ke liye best wishes pass kardiya 😎😄 #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/pKQTHVL31j — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 17, 2022

As far as fans are concerned, they are waiting for the youngster to make his international debut. During MI’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, a fan urged Tilak for the same. When the MI player was fielding on the boundary, the fan shouted, ‘Tilak, Play for India soon’. Upon hearing his remark, the batter looked at him and gave a thumbs up. Later, he shared the clip of the incident on Twitter which went viral in no time.

Posting the video, the fan – who goes by the name of Vinesh Prabhu – wrote, “Chalo Tilak Varma ko bhi India ke liye khelne ke liye best wishes pass kardiya (Have forwarded wishes to Tilak Varma to play for India soon).”

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has called Tilak an all-format player for India in the future. During one of the post-match press conference, Rohit spoke highly of the 19-year-old. “He has been brilliant. He’s playing here for the first time and has such a calm head. In my opinion, he is going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon,” the Indian cricket captain said. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri opined that Tilak created a mark for himself.

In a chat with Cricinfo, Shastri stated that he will be a long-timer with Mumbai Indians.

Although Tilak couldn’t make it to the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa, the belief is that the youngster will eventually break into the international side in the coming times.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here