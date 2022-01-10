'Till Hardik Pandya is Not Fit, Shardul Thakur is Destroying Everyone': Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has given his opinion on when Hardik Pandya will be able to make a comeback in Test cricket. The flamboyant all-rounder has made himself unavailable for the selection after the 2021 T20 World Cup as he wants to regain his 100 per cent fitness to serve the Indian team. The bowling fitness of Hardik put him under a lot of scanner in the T20 WC. In his absence, Team India is in search of a fast-bowling all-rounder and Shardul Thakur is the front-runner to grab the spot so far with his performances in red-ball cricket.

Chopra said that if Hardik’s back issue forced him to stop bowling then it will be very tough for him to claim his place back in the Test side.

“Never say never. Honestly speaking, Hardik has himself said that he doesn’t want to play, considering the state of his back. To be very honest, if Hardik’s back issue continues to ail him and he doesn’t bowl, then it is very very tough," Chopra said.

Hardik has played 11 Test matches so far in which he has claimed 17 wickets while he has scored 532 runs. Meanwhile, Shardul has 24 wickets under his kitty in 6 matches, while he played some crucial knocks with the bat. He has scored 232 runs with the highest score of 67.

“But if he recovers fully, he becomes bowling fit and can bowl the long spells, then Hardik is Hardik," Chopra further said.

The former India opener said that if Hardik is fit to bowl then he will be ahead of Shardul.

“If you need a fourth fast bowler plus a proper batter, then Hardik Pandya will bring slightly more balance in this team, that is what I believe because the fourth fast bowler you play as one of the five, then his role as a batter is slightly more as compared to him being a bowler.

“So in my opinion, if Hardik remains fit, bowls well and the ability he has with the bat, he will be slightly ahead of Shardul. But till he is not fit, Shardul is destroying everyone," he said.

