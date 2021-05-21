Till Hardik Pandya Was There, Kuldeep And I Were Given Chances Together: Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, famous as Kul-Cha, have guided India to success with their partnership. For long, the duo has not got a chance to show their tandem on field. Last time, both wrist-spinner together played in a league match against England in 2019 World Cup. Where Chahal conceded 88 runs, Kuldeep took a wicket and gave away 72 runs.

During an interview with Sports Tak, when Chahal was asked about the reason behind the duo not playing together, he gave a straightforward answer.

The 30-year-old said that team’s combination matters more than anything. He added that Ravindra Jajdeja’s comeback in the limited-over format led to shuffling of orders in the team’s playing XI.

Chahal further said that the deadly duo played together when a seam bowler, Hardik Pandya was in the team but he suffered a back injury in 2018. Pandya’s departure made way for Jadeja, who was an all-rounder and could bat at number 07. “Unfortunately, he is a spinner and it was the demand of the team,” said Chahal.

“Kuldeep and I played 50-50 matches in any series. Sometimes he would play 3 matches of a 5 matches of a series, sometimes I would get the chance. The team combination is needed, 11 players make a team and ‘Kulcha’ was not making it. We were there till Hardik was there, we were also given chances. The need of the team was to have an all-rounder at No. 7 position. I am happy even if I am not playing but the team is winning,” Chahal added.

He pointed out that the duo could have still been in the playing X1 if Jadeja was a medium pacer but he was happy as long as Team India is walking on the winning path.

Chahal is currently preparing for the upcoming 6-match Sri Lanka tour. He was last seen playing in IPL 2021, which has now been postponed due to the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 infections in the country. The spinner failed to cast his magic in the season played so far, he was successful in taking only 4 wickets in 7 matches Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) played.

