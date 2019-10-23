Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 23 October, 2019

1ST INN

Canada *

109/1 (13.5)

Canada
v/s
Ireland
Ireland

Toss won by Canada (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 25: CAN VS IRE

live
CAN CAN
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 24: KEN VS SIN

upcoming
KEN KEN
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 26: HK VS JER

upcoming
HK HK
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 27: NED VS PNG

upcoming
NED NED
PNG PNG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Till I am Around, Everybody Will be Respected: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's Future

Legends of the game have often had unceremonious exit and Ganguly himself knows it more than anyone else how it feels to fight speculations and criticism.

PTI |October 23, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Till I am Around, Everybody Will be Respected: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's Future

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the matter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket will be addressed but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup winning captain respect during his tenure.

Ganguly said he doesn't know what is in Dhoni's mind but promised that a player of his stature will be accorded respect.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

"You know champions don't finish quickly. I don't know what's in his mind and what he thinks about his career. So we will deal with that you know," Ganguly said at his media conference after taking over as the board president.

"He is one of the greats of the game and India is proud to have MS Dhoni over a period of time. If you even sit down and take a note of what he has done, you say, 'Wow, MS Dhoni'," he said.

Legends of the game have often had unceremonious exit and Ganguly himself knows it more than anyone else how it feels to fight speculations and criticism.

"Till I am around, everybody will be respected and that doesn't change," Ganguly said.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starts on November 9 and it is still not clear if Dhoni will be playing that tournament in case he wants to make himself available for selection for the West Indies tour at the end of the year.

bcciMS Dhonisourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

SIN v KEN
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

JER v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

PNG v NED
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more