'Till I Get Official Confirmation That Jasprit Bumrah is Ruled Out, We'll Always be Hopeful': Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has provided an update on the availability of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Bumrah sustained a back injury and has already been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. He is currently in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where the medical experts as assessing his situation.

The BCCI has named Mohammed Siraj as his replacement for the last two T20Is against South Africa.

Ahead of the second T20I against South Africa, Dravid suggested that the team management is still waiting for the official confirmation as he is still hopeful for Bumrah to get fit in time for the T20 World Cup.

“So as of now, (Bumrah) officially has been ruled out, as you know, from this series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA. And we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps. So, as of now officially he is only out of this series, but we’ll see what happens over the next few days. And, and once we get some official confirmation, then we’ll be able to share that,” Dravid said on the eve of the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati.

Earlier, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup due to the same back injury and also ruled out of the first T20I against Australia, however, he returned to play the last two matches of the series.

Dravid said that he is relying on the experts on giving some clarity on the matter and suggested that they will get to know about Bumrah’s situation in the coming days.

“I honestly haven’t gone deeply into the medical reports. I mean, I rely on the experts to tell me what is happening. He is being assessed. And we’ll know in due course, whether he’s what happens in the future. And obviously, till he is completely ruled out till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best not just for us as a team, but also just as individuals, we will always hope for the best for the remainder of the matches,” Dravid added.

