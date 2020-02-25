Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Till PM Modi's in Power, India-Pakistan Relation Can't Improve, Says Shahid Afridi

The two teams meet sporadically in multi-nation tournaments but have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series.

IANS |February 25, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Till PM Modi's in Power, India-Pakistan Relation Can't Improve, Says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking is "inclined towards negativity" and till the time he is in power in India, the relationship between the two hostile Asian neighbours cannot improve.

"Till Modi is in power, I don't think we will get any response from India. We have all, including Indians, understood the way Modi thinks. His thinking is inclined towards negativity," Afridi said in an interview to Cricket Pakistan when asked if bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan can resume.

"Relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged because of one person only. And that is not what we want."

"People from either side of the border want to travel to each other's country. I don't understand what Modi wants to do and what his agenda really is," he added.

The two teams meet sporadically in multi-nation tournaments but have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series.

India's last visit to Pakistan was in 2006 during Rahul Dravid's tenure as captain.

Ever since the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the two cricket powerhouses only face each other during ICC tournaments.

