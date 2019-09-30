Tim Paine Believes David Warner Will Open in Next Test Series vs Pakistan

Australia captain Tim Paine believes opener David Warner has 'enough credits in the bank' to warrant himself a spot atop the order when they face off against Pakistan in a two-Test series later this year.
"I think he is," Paine told 7News when asked if Warner is assured of his spot for the start of the Test season. "I think he's got enough credits in the bank.
"We know how good a player he is. Opening the batting in England can be really difficult, particularly if you're a left-hander and Stuart Broad's bowling at you.
"That was a difficult period for David [but] the way he was around our group as a senior player was outstanding. It's easy to do that when you're going well but to have him still upbeat and still pushing others to get better when he was going through a rough patch himself was great to see."
Warner's form in the Ashes left a lot to be desired as he scored only 95 runs in 10 innings while opening the batting. He was dismissed by Broad seven times in the series and looked bereft of confidence throughout the series.
The Test series was Warner's first since his return from a year-long ban in the ball-tampering scandal and while his form raised questions, his record in Tests - 21 centuries and an average of nearly 60 at home - means he likely will be afforded a longer rope.
Teammate Marnus Labuschagne had said earlier this month that he believed Warner's struggles in the Ashes will eventually go on to make him a better player.
"It was the first time I got to know Dave and I loved spending time with him," Labuschagne had told reporters in Brisbane.
"The way he conducted himself the whole tour, being under pressure and obviously he didn't score runs he would like (but) the way he helped the guys around like myself and the other younger guys, talking about game and about batting and just his whole demeanour was really great.
"It's a real credit to him. It was a very tough series for him personally but you look back and we won't know until end of our summer but I think that's going to make him a better player.
"The way he conducted himself around the group was just awesome."
