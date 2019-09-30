Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

2ND INN

Pakistan

305/7 (50.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

238 (46.5)

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

05 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Tim Paine Believes David Warner Will Open in Next Test Series vs Pakistan

Tim Paine believes David Warner has 'enough credits in the bank' to warrant himself a spot atop the order when they face Pakistan later this year.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
Tim Paine Believes David Warner Will Open in Next Test Series vs Pakistan

Australia captain Tim Paine believes opener David Warner has 'enough credits in the bank' to warrant himself a spot atop the order when they face off against Pakistan in a two-Test series later this year.

"I think he is," Paine told 7News when asked if Warner is assured of his spot for the start of the Test season. "I think he's got enough credits in the bank.

"We know how good a player he is. Opening the batting in England can be really difficult, particularly if you're a left-hander and Stuart Broad's bowling at you.

"That was a difficult period for David [but] the way he was around our group as a senior player was outstanding. It's easy to do that when you're going well but to have him still upbeat and still pushing others to get better when he was going through a rough patch himself was great to see."

Warner's form in the Ashes left a lot to be desired as he scored only 95 runs in 10 innings while opening the batting. He was dismissed by Broad seven times in the series and looked bereft of confidence throughout the series.

The Test series was Warner's first since his return from a year-long ban in the ball-tampering scandal and while his form raised questions, his record in Tests - 21 centuries and an average of nearly 60 at home - means he likely will be afforded a longer rope.

Teammate Marnus Labuschagne had said earlier this month that he believed Warner's struggles in the Ashes will eventually go on to make him a better player.

"It was the first time I got to know Dave and I loved spending time with him," Labuschagne had told reporters in Brisbane.

"The way he conducted himself the whole tour, being under pressure and obviously he didn't score runs he would like (but) the way he helped the guys around like myself and the other younger guys, talking about game and about batting and just his whole demeanour was really great.

"It's a real credit to him. It was a very tough series for him personally but you look back and we won't know until end of our summer but I think that's going to make him a better player.

"The way he conducted himself around the group was just awesome."

ashesAustralian cricket teamDavid WarnerTim Paine

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more