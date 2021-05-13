India tour of Australia 2020: Tim Paine Blames India's Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has finally opened up on their massive Test series loss against India last summer. The 36-year-old has held the ‘sideshows’ or distraction caused by the visitors accountable for the debacle, saying it led the Aussies to take the ‘eyes off the ball.’ India were bundled out for 36 in the series opener in Adelaide only to bounce back and clinch the series 2-1.

“Part of the challenge of playing against India is they’re very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn’t really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that,”Tim Paine said, as quoted by news.com.au. “The classic example was when they said they weren’t going to the Gabba so we didn’t know where we were going. They’re very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball.” The Aussie captain is referring to the furor that was caused as the visitors refused to leave for Brisbane where the series decider was scheduled to begin. Some of the former Aussie cricketers questioned India’s tactics and said they are chickening out because of Gabba strip as the venue was a fortress for the home team and no visiting team had won there in 32 years.

But the situation actually intensified as the local authorities (Queensland) govt made sure that they have a watertight quarantine protocols in play in the aftermath of Covid-19. This included staying in a room for longer periods of time. This didn’t go down well with India players. The series went down to the wire as India beat Australia in MCG after losing the first Test. Then Rahane-led side enforced a draw against all odds at SCG. With series locked 1-1, both teams headed to Brisbane where some heroics from Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar made sure the tri-color furls at the Gabba.

