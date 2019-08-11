Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Tim Paine & Co Taste Defeat in London as West Ham’s Newest Fans

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Tim Paine & Co Taste Defeat in London as West Ham’s Newest Fans

The English Premier League kicked off on Friday night with much fan fare in Liverpool, and on Saturday (August 10) the defending champions Manchester City routed West Ham United 5-0 at the London Stadium.

Attending the Man City game in London were some Australian cricketers, who are also the newest fans of West Ham. Unfortunately for former captain Steve Waugh, Tim Paine, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Harris the hosts did not put up a good performance.

Steve Waugh took to Instagram and wrote, “Opening round of the Premier League at London Stadium. Man City too good for the hammers 5-0 disappointing the newly recruited fans Siddle, Waugh, Harris,Paine,Marsh &Pattinson! #premierleaguefootball #hammers #mancity #quality #dayoff @westham.”

Australia is 1-0 up in the five Test match Ashes after beating England by 251 runs in Edgbaston. The attention now shifts to Lord’s in London from August 14 where Australia will try to get closer to winning their first Test series in England in 18 years.

The last time they won a Test series in England, Steve Waugh was the captain.​

Loading...