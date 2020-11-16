- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
Tim Paine Joins Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 10
Australia Test captain Tim Paine has been signed by Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) edition.
- IANS
- Updated: November 16, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Australia Test captain Tim Paine has been signed by Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) edition.
Whilst the wicketkeeper-batsman returns to BBL for the first time in three seasons, Paine has a long history in purple. He was a member of the team's inaugural squad back in 2011, and went on to lead the side from 2013 to 2017.
"I'm thrilled to be back with the Hurricanes for this 10th edition of the Big Bash League," Paine said.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia: India Begin 'Format Specific' Fielding Practice in Sydney
"The 'Canes have been one of the strongest teams in the competition over the past couple of seasons, so to have a small opportunity to be a part of and contribute to that environment where required is something I'm really looking forward to," he added.
Cricket Tasmania's CEO, Dominic Baker, said it was a coup to be able to add the name of Paine to the Hurricane's 2020-21 roster.
"We are thrilled to be able to welcome Tim back to the Hurricanes this year," Baker said.
"As obviously the Australian summer is a very busy time for all cricketers - no more so than the Australian captain - Tim won't be able to be with the squad for their entire BBL 10 campaign due to his international commitments. However, we believe what he brings the team from an experience perspective is invaluable, and he will be a great asset for the continual off-field development of our group as well," he added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking