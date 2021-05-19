Tim Paine Opens Up on Latest Statement by Cameron Bancroft on the Ball-Tampering Scandal

It won’t be wrong to say that the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town will go down as one of the most controversial episodes in Australia’s cricket history. Three players including captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and bowler Cameron Bancroft were found guilty for tampering with the conditions of the ball during the Test match against South Africa and were thus punished for their wrongdoings.

Three years later, the ball-tampering saga resurfaced in the cricket fraternity after Cameron said it was ‘self-explanatory’ when he was asked whether other bowlers knew about the issue. The statement by the Australian bowler caused havoc and the four bowlers including the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Marsh suddenly found themselves under the limelight.

However, the four bowlers collectively issued a statement stating they were innocent and had no idea about the act. The bowling unit also requested closure to the entire unfortunate incident. Now, Australia’s current Test skipper Tim Paine has echoed the sentiments of Cummins, Hazelwood, Lyon, and Marsh as he reckoned that the bowlers are frustrated that the incident keeps popping up.

Paine also confirmed that all four players have finally cleared things by getting in touch with Cameron, who is currently playing county cricket in England. I think they’re frustrated that it keeps popping up but I think that’s part and parcel for everyone who played in that test match,” Paine told reporters in Hobart.

“Their mood was fine, I think they’ve spoken to (Bancroft), cleared the air there and I think everyone’s looking forward to moving on. We’re all grown men and those guys have made contact with each other and sorted it out,” he added.

Further in the interaction, Paine cleared that Cameron’s comments regarding the ball-tampering scandal will not affect his selection in the team. The skipper reckoned that Australia picks Test players on the basis of how they are performing and not by what the players say in the media.

