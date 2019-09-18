Tim Paine Played With Broken Thumb in 5th Ashes Test
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has revealed that he played with a broken thumb while Peter Siddle bowled with a hip injury for most of the final Ashes Test which England won to draw the five-match rubber last week.
