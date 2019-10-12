Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

170/8 (62.4)

South Africa trail by 431 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Tim Paine Slams First-class Ton After 13 Years

Tim Paine, Australia’s Test skipper has led Australia well ever-since he took over from Steve Smith, but his batting has always been under the radar.

Cricketnext Staff |October 12, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Tim Paine Slams First-class Ton After 13 Years

Tim Paine, Australia’s Test skipper has led Australia well ever-since he took over from Steve Smith, but his batting has always been under the radar.

But on Saturday, he brought up a rare ton, his second in 124-match first-class career while playing for Tasmania against Western Australia.

The 34-year-old hit a solid 121 from 209 deliveries to give his team a 56-run lead.

Coming in at a time his side was in a spot of bother at 176/5 Paine did well and strung partnership with Caleb Jewell and Lawrence Neil-Smith to take his side in a position of strength.

Such had been his form with the bat that he could only score 180 runs at an average of 20 in the recently concluded Ashes.

Despite being completely out of form, his record – 1164 runs at 31.45 – is the third best for an Australia wicket-keeper after Adam Gilchrist (47.60) and Brad Haddin (32.98).

Now that Paine has finally got among runs, he would like to continue his form in the upcoming series against Pakistan, that is scheduled to begin next month.

sheffield shieldTasmaniaTim Paine

Related stories

Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 11:18 AM IST

Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield

Kohli Best but Smith's Record Speaks for Itself: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:08 AM IST

Kohli Best but Smith's Record Speaks for Itself: Ganguly

​Warner Scores Ton For New South Wales, Ends Poor Red Ball Form
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST

​Warner Scores Ton For New South Wales, Ends Poor Red Ball Form

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more