Tim Paine, Australia’s Test skipper has led Australia well ever-since he took over from Steve Smith, but his batting has always been under the radar.
But on Saturday, he brought up a rare ton, his second in 124-match first-class career while playing for Tasmania against Western Australia.
The 34-year-old hit a solid 121 from 209 deliveries to give his team a 56-run lead.
Coming in at a time his side was in a spot of bother at 176/5 Paine did well and strung partnership with Caleb Jewell and Lawrence Neil-Smith to take his side in a position of strength.
Such had been his form with the bat that he could only score 180 runs at an average of 20 in the recently concluded Ashes.
Despite being completely out of form, his record – 1164 runs at 31.45 – is the third best for an Australia wicket-keeper after Adam Gilchrist (47.60) and Brad Haddin (32.98).
Now that Paine has finally got among runs, he would like to continue his form in the upcoming series against Pakistan, that is scheduled to begin next month.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Tim Paine Slams First-class Ton After 13 Years
Tim Paine, Australia’s Test skipper has led Australia well ever-since he took over from Steve Smith, but his batting has always been under the radar.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Kohli Best but Smith's Record Speaks for Itself: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Warner Scores Ton For New South Wales, Ends Poor Red Ball Form
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings