- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
Tim Paine Trolled Brutally After Taking Potshots at Team India for Gabba Loss
Tim Paine went on to say that the debacle was partly because they got distracted by India's 'niggling'.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has been under the scanner for quite some time now, especially after team’s consecutive series losses against India at home. But the 36-year-old took potshots the Team India for distracting them, which led to Australia’s eventual downfall. He went on to say that the debacle was partly because they got distracted by India’s ‘niggling’.
“They’re very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn’t really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that,” Paine was quoted as saying in an interview with news.com.au.
“The classic example was when they said they weren’t going to the Gabba so we didn’t know where we were going. They’re very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said.
But Paine’s comments were not well received by the Indian fans. Here are some of the reactions:
This is just poor excuse from Tim Paine on losing the Test series against India (in https://t.co/buPAuPhUqt) pic.twitter.com/c5EyFX6HmV
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2021
Twetting about Gabba ground is enough …Tim paine will have more pain…Lets talk about Washi's cute little one pic.twitter.com/xTIAsm65pF
— Ri_17 (@PaririThapa) May 13, 2021
After reading Tim Paine's statement about Gabba win,Indian fans to Tim Paine – pic.twitter.com/1Eh1kzk8z0
— Pallavi Anand (@impallaviianand) May 13, 2021
Tim Paine says India distracted Australia outside cricket to win the series. No Paine, you were more distracted by how much your teammates like you.😍
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 13, 2021
Gabba is trendingLe Tim Paine: pic.twitter.com/yTWYy3uMwG
— Hypocrite (@AamAdami16) May 13, 2021
These two scared tim paine most on his life 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/iqOlUUGv8Q
— Aslam (@Aslam47331934) May 13, 2021
Tim Paine remembering Gabba. pic.twitter.com/bWSvHpbnsh
— Shantanu Shrivastava (@DaKingInDaNorff) May 13, 2021
Rumours were abound during the third Test of the series in Sydney that India were reluctant to play the fourth Test at the Gabba due to the hard quarantine rules in Brisbane. It had led to Queensland’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates warning India to follow quarantine guidelines or don’t come at all.
The third Test ended in a draw from a position of advantage for Australia and India eventually played at the Gabba.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking