Tim Paine Trolled Brutally After Taking Potshots at Team India for Gabba Loss

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has been under the scanner for quite some time now, especially after team’s consecutive series losses against India at home. But the 36-year-old took potshots the Team India for distracting them, which led to Australia’s eventual downfall. He went on to say that the debacle was partly because they got distracted by India’s ‘niggling’.

“They’re very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn’t really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that,” Paine was quoted as saying in an interview with news.com.au.

“The classic example was when they said they weren’t going to the Gabba so we didn’t know where we were going. They’re very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

But Paine’s comments were not well received by the Indian fans. Here are some of the reactions:

Rumours were abound during the third Test of the series in Sydney that India were reluctant to play the fourth Test at the Gabba due to the hard quarantine rules in Brisbane. It had led to Queensland’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates warning India to follow quarantine guidelines or don’t come at all.

The third Test ended in a draw from a position of advantage for Australia and India eventually played at the Gabba.

