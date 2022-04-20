IPL 2022: Tim Seifert 2nd Delhi Capitals' Player to Test Positive for Covid-19: Reports

After Mitchell Marsh, New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has become the 2nd Delhi Capitals player to test positive for Covid-19, hours before DC’s scheduled match against Punjab Kings later in the evening, as per PTI. Seifert had trained with the team yesterday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

An Indian express report states that Seifert has has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the players who are scheduled to play the PBKS game will be tested again. The match is likely to go ahead match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative.

Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID last week, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI had decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

More to Follow…

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here