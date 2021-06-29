Tim Southee Auctions his WTC Jersey to Raise Funds for Eight-Year-Old Girl Suffering from Cancer

The New Zealand cricket players are considered as the good guys in the cricket fraternity. The Kiwis again won hearts as their ace speedster Tim Southee has put up his World Test Championship jersey on the auction to raise funds for an eight-year-old Hollie Beattie.

The jersey was worn by Southee when New Zealand defeated India in the WTC final to lift their first ICC trophy in 21 years. What makes it more special is the fact that it has been signed by the entire NZ team. Southee was an invaluable asset for the Blackcaps during the showpiece event as he returned with five wickets from two innings.

Southee’s jersey is being auctioned on TradeMe and the entire money collected will be used to help Hollie fight an aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma. It is learned that Hollie was diagnosed with a deadly disease in 2018. Earlier in the year, the eight-year-old was getting treated for cancer in her spin fluid and brain.

However, Hollie’s family was dealt with a massive blow when the doctors confirmed that cancer in her bone marrow has relapsed and she needs more expensive treatment. The eight-year-old is getting treated in Spain, however, the expensive treatments have exhausted her family’s wealth.

The immunotherapy treatmentthat Hollie is scheduled to undergo in Spainwill cost $300,000. As the amount is overwhelming for Hollie’s treatment, Southee has come forward to offer them some financial help. Speaking about the girl, Southee revealed that he learned about Hollie’s brave story a couple of years back and was amazed by the determination and perseverance shown by her.

The speedster is willing to help the little girl and hopes that she will emerge stronger from all the setbacks. “I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in some way to the Beattie family’s ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight,” Southee said as quoted by TradeMe.

